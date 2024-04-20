AFC Futsal Cup In Thailand, Kuwait Draws With Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 (KUNA) -- During the second round of the fourth group in the AFC Futsal Cup 2024 held in Huamark Indoor Stadium, Bangkok, the Kuwait national team tied with Afghanistan Saturday, with three goals each.

According to the AFC report, Naser Al-Alban, Omar Al-Mansour, and Saleh Al-Fadhel were the goal scorers for the Kuwait national team. Kuwait finished the first half with a lead, scoring two goals and conceding one to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan railed in the second half with two goals and allowing one, securing the draw.

Kuwait national team temporarily took the lead in Group Four, accumulating four points from two matches, while Iran secured three points from one match, and Afghanistan earned one point.

Meanwhile, Bahrain's score remains empty at this stage. (end

