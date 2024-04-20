Kerala: KSRTC To Deploy Nava Kerala Sadas Luxury Bus On Kozhikode-Bengaluru Route

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Nava Kerala Bus, formerly reserved for the Chief Minister and Ministers during the Nava Kerala Yathra, is now set to serve the public on regular travel routes. One of the primary routes under consideration is the Kozhikode-Bengaluru route. Previously designated for VVIP use, the Nava Kerala bus has transitioned to regular public service. The bus will commence its operations from Kozhikode to Bengaluru starting this week. It has been adopted for KSRTC service and is awaiting release at Thiruvananthapuram Central Depot.

The anticipated launch of the bus comes four months after its initial introduction at the Nava Kerala Sadas.

According to initial reports, the bus will be deployed on either the Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru route or the Kozhikode-Bengaluru route.

Since the return of the Chief Minister and the Cabinet from their Kerala tour, the fate of the bus has been decided.

The seat rearrangement in the bus has been finalized by a Karnataka-based automobile body-building outlet, known for producing the Benz luxury bus. All necessary paperwork has been processed, and once the stage carrier permit is issued by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), the bus will begin operating on the "most economically viable route" at special rates.

Following various controversies and deliberations, the Rs 1.25 crore bus was eventually dispatched directly to Bengaluru. Decorative elements, including the revolving chair worth half a lakh, were removed and replaced, and the seat structure was modified to accommodate passengers' luggage. Plans to change the bus's sticker and color have been postponed for now due to additional costs amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The contract carriage permit has been revoked, and the bus is now prepared to operate under KSRTC. Karnataka has approved for interstate service.

Recently, KSRTC decided to offer refreshments such as water and snacks on upcoming long-distance buses. Additionally, officials mentioned that the ticket fare for the Navakerala Sadas bus will be determined soon, with expectations that it will be slightly higher than fares for other KSRTC buses on the same route.

