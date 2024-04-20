LS Polls: BSP Fields Two More Candidates In Punjab Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 20 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday announced two more candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

They were Gurbaksh Singh Chauhan from Faridkot (reserved) and Raj Kumar Janotra from Gurdaspur seat. The announcement was made by the party's state in charge Randhir S. Beniwal.

The party has announced candidates on seven out of 13 seats in the state.

The party has already fielded Rakesh Suman from Hoshiarpur, Surinder Kamboj from Ferozepur, Makhan Singh from Sangrur, Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala and Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar.

State unit president Jasvir Garhi said the party's decision to give ticket to a leader from Mahasha community would help improve the electoral results the way it did in 1985, 1989, 1992 and 1996 when party founder Kanshi Ram had picked Dharam Chand of the community from Gurdaspur.