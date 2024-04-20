E-Learning Conference On AI, Education Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 20 (Petra) -- The ninth e-learning conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and education change opened Saturday with senior educators and experts taking part.University of Jordan (UoJ) President Nazir Obeidat, who sponsored the conference, said in opening remarks that the university tirelessly endeavors to build important programs that meet the requirements of the age and prepare a generation that is up to the task in leading the future with determination, while safeguarding national values.He stressed that it has become necessary for educational institutions, at all levels, to take bold steps "if we want real transformation and enhance sustainability and modernization."Obaidat called for finding new governance models that promote public administration's commitment to building forward-looking, innovative partnerships with civil society and the private sector, led by a generation of young people capable of working with new technologies, including AI.On dangers posed by AI systems, Obaidat pointed out that they violate our fundamental rights and freedoms, stressing that "we need to have a balanced perspective and clear legislation that promotes the correct use of this technology to guarantee a world and society of fairness and equality and enhance the means of strength and prosperity in our country."Akram Abdel Qader, Director of Al-Hasad Schools, which annually organizes the conference, said that AI would improve the quality of education through personalizing educational experiences, improving understanding and evaluation of students and providing diverse and effective educational resources.The two-day conference will tackle future job opportunities, recent developments in AI, educational change, cybersecurity, AI ethics and platforms and applications.