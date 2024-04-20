Gaza Strip: 37 People Killed By Israeli Forces In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Apr 20 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces carried out four massacres against Gazan families in the last 24 hours, which left 37 people dead and injured 68, the Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday.It said in its daily update of casualties from the ongoing Israeli war, now on its 197th day, that many victims were still buried under the rubble of buildings targeted by air raids or artillery attacks or on roads with ambulances and civil defense teams unable to reach them.The latest massacres brought the death toll since the aggression began on October 7 to 34,049 and the injured to 76,901, it added.