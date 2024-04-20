Passive Viewers To Turn Active With Edge Video’S Real-Time Scanning AI

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The Hague, Netherlands, 19th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , As Edge Video , the Web3 gateway for FAST channels, approaches its TGE, more details about its AI technology have begun to emerge. Edge Video is focused on using artificial intelligence to improve the end-user experience by offering gamification and shopping experiences while rewarding viewers and connecting them to Web3 through the distribution of the $FAST token for ecosystem activities. It's an AI-powered suite of gamification tools that connects any video stream to Web3. Users can scan a QR code to access Edge through a second screen. Based in the Netherlands, Edge is enhancing all content media to help drive additional revenue to FAST channels in its network.

AI-Powered Shopping

Edge Video AI uses proprietary in-house ML technology to deliver recommendations to viewers based on content happening on screen in real-time, providing high-engagement targeting of audiences with high click-through potential. These recommendations are synced to an eCommerce engine sourcing products from Edge's network of partners including Amazon, Alibaba, Acer and more. The Edge Video AI is also responsible for the gamification that is a core driver of Edge's unique experience.

Gamification

Users watch a stream with Edge-enabled games, and quizzes, and compete for leadership points as they do, boosting engagement. Viewers play along with content by scanning a QR code with their second-screen device. The content for these quizzes, like the products, is derived from activity on-screen and fed to the device. It is the Edge Video AI that captures what's happening and auto-produces games directly relatable to the content as it occurs. This keeps content ever-changing, even on stream reruns, and helps deliver a constant flow of interactivity for users.

Point-to-Token Conversion Mechanism

Viewers earn Virtual Points, which can be converted to Edge's ecosystem token, $FAST, a NEAR Protocol token, bridged to Polygon with a TGE slated for early May. $FAST tokens are used to purchase PPV content, movies, and products from the Edge ecosystem, all of which are accessed through the second screen device.

Enhanced Opportunities for Content Creators

Edge wants broadcasters to see the value of enabling Edge on their streams and benefiting from the increased engagement and revenue that happens as a result. Because Edge can piggyback any stream without interfering with its core output except the single QR code, it means broadcasters can gamify and earn revenue from affiliate shopping recommendations at near-zero operational overhead to themselves, whilst simultaneously tapping into young, crypto-native, and crypto-curious audiences who are hungry for content that is more gamified and more rewarding.

Edge Video AI Founder Joe Ward shared:“The Edge Video AI turns passive viewers into active and boosts revenue for all FAST channels as a result. The era of AI-powered content with crypto reward mechanisms has arrived, and Edge Video helps any creator be there at the start of it.”

“For viewers, the Edge Video A.I. revolutionizes their experience. They want to play along and build rewards that they can then use directly for products that suit the content they are watching,' – says Charles Myers, CTO of Edge Video AI, – 'our AI advances content media and connects it to Web3 like never before.”

After the TGE, Edge will begin its rollout and viewers will start to be able to interact with the Edge Video AI and experience enhanced engagement.