Munawar Faruqui Hospitalised? 'Get Well Soon Munawar' Trends As BB 17 Winner's Photo With IV Drip Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Munawar Faruqui is not well and has

been admitted

to the hospital. On Friday evening, the Bigg Boss 17 winner rushed to Instagram to share a photo of himself hooked up to an IV drip.

"Laga gaye nazar,"

he wrote. Later on Saturday morning, the stand-up comic

offered

an update on his health by asking his followers to

"pray"

for him.

While facts about Munawar

Faruqui's

health are unknown

now, a viral photo of the comedian has frightened followers.“Get Well Soon Munawar”

is trending big on the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), with fans and followers sending their love-filled notes to Munawar.



“Wishing

you a speedy recovery and a quick return to good health. Take care!”

one

of the fans wrote.

“Bhai

Hope u

feel better soon and get back to your usual self with lots of love and positive

energ❤️,”

added another.



Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 earlier this year.

After Bigg Boss 17, Munawar

was also seen

in a

music video titled

'Halki Halki Si'.

It was a romantic track which also featured Hina Khan.

Munawar Faruqui and 14 others were seized in March of this year during a raid on a hookah parlour in Mumbai, India.

The raid occurred in

Mumbai's

Bora Bazar.

"During the raid, the police discovered stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the establishment."

We also have a video of their performance. We seized Faruqui and others, but they

were eventually released

since the charges against them were bailable,"

a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

All people held, including Munawar, were reportedly charged with violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and IPC sections 283 (risk or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) and 336 (act endangering the life or personal safety of others). However,

they were freed

after a few hours.