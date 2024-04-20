Warm Weather To Prevail Almost Countrywide Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 20 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be warm almost countrywide and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, Sunday will see a slight drop in temperatures and the weather will be warm almost nationwide and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.On Monday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast and almost similar weather as the day earlier will prevail.Temperatures continue to rise on Tuesday, recording by about (5-6) degrees Celsius higher than their seasonal average.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 26 degrees Celsius, dropping to 12C at night, while the port city of Aqaba will see a blazing daytime 34C, sliding to 22C during night hours.