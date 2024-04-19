Suicide Blast Kills 1, Injures 2 In S. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 19 (KUNA) -- A security guard was killed and two others received injuries while five Japanese nationals remained unhurt in a suicide blast targeting a vehicle in Pakistanآ's southern Karachi city, said police on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Azfar Mahesar in a statement to media said that the incident took place near Murtaza Chowrangi in Landhi area of Karachi when five foreign nationals were travelling in a vehicle.

A suicide bomber on a motorcycle struck the vehicle while an accomplice was gunned down by police, he said.

A private Pakistani security guard accompanying the foreigners died after succumbing to his injuries while two bystanders were also injured, said the official, adding that "All five Japanese remained safe."

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast. (end)

