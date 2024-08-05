F-16 Fighter Jets Can Be Deployed For Air Defense And Ground Target Strikes - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) F-16 fighter jets are capable of being deployed for air defense and strikes on ground-based targets.

Military expert Ihor Romanenko said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

"They (F-16s - ed.) were designed as fighter jets, light fighter jets for air defense. They will certainly perform this function. However, this aircraft is also capable of striking enemy ground targets. This will also be implemented in the future,” Ihor Romanenko said.

As stated by the expert, the F-16s received by Ukraine have undergone modernization, with a particular focus on the radar stations.

"Under the current conditions, they are already being deployed for the purpose of air defense, they are involved in air defense operations to destroy aerodynamic means of air attack, which include airplanes, helicopters, cruise missiles and enemy drones. This is important, it increases the air defense potential. As we have seen, the enemy is modifying its cruise missiles, using them more effectively - flying lower, interfering with our anti-missile missiles, our radar missiles... From above, aircraft with such location stations can detect these targets and destroy them," Romanenko said.

According to Romanenko, the F-16s are currently armed with American short-range AIM-9 missiles and AIM 120 missiles with a range of up to 105 km, which are capable of effectively performing air defense tasks.

"However, in the future, the deployment of these aircraft as attack aircraft will need the integration of additional weapons systems, even though we have HARM anti-radar missiles now,” Romanenko said.

According to the expert, there should also be an appropriate system to support the operation of such aircraft - ground infrastructure, airfields, various areas where this equipment can be stored, brought to combat readiness, etc.

According to him, these aircraft will be redeployed to different airfields depending on the tasks and for safety reasons.

As reported, on August 4, on Ukraine's Air Force Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented F-16 fighter jets in Ukrainian skies, emphasizing the beginning of a new phase in the Air Force's development.