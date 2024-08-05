EV Charging Prices Unified: UAE Motorists Brace For Extra Costs, But Say It Will Reduce Crowding

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Electric vehicle owners are preparing to pay hundreds of dirhams extra monthly, depending on their usage and type of charging after the recent announcement of a unified pricing structure for charging electric (EV) in the UAE.

But in the same vein, they also said it will ensure more accessibility of EV chargers across the country, reducing crowding around superchargers.

This comes after the UAE Cabinet introduced a new fee structure for electric vehicle (EV) charging services at public places. Express charging service will now be a minimum of Dh1.20 + VAT per kWh, while slow charging service will be a minimum of Dh0.70 + VAT per kWh.

Currently, the rates at charging stations vary widely, with some being offered for free.

Meanwhile, UAE residents are seeking clarity on whether these charges will be extended to private infrastructures, such as Tesla's free supercharging services.

While the exact timing and method of implementing the new unified fees are not immediately clear, the cabinet resolution specifies that it will take effect 60 days after its publication in the Official Gazette. Consequently, the decision may be effective starting September 6.

Cutting wait times, accelerating renewable energy

Highlighting the impact of this revision on end users, citizens and residents extending these charges to private charging stations will not only reduce wait times at busy stations but also advance the adoption of renewable energy as a reliable alternative source.

UAE national Huda Al Hashmi said,“The new fee structure aims to standardise the cost of charging EVs across public charging stations. But whether the same will be applicable for Tesla chargers or not still remains to be seen.”

Owners of other EVs reiterate Tesla owners can easily find charging stations that are widely available in malls.

Many auto manufacturers offer free charging incentives with EVs, like Tesla.

“However, I don't own a Tesla, and my car is much cheaper, which makes charging a bit more difficult. I own a Volkswagen ID.4 that does support fast charging but the actual speed can be slower than some competitors, especially on less powerful chargers. I installed a charging port in my villa, so the use of public chargers is limited in my case, unless absolutely needed or if I am experiencing range anxiety. But it's a welcome move," she added.

Since June 1, 2023, the cost of charging electric vehicles at public charging stations has been 38 fils per kWh + fuel Surcharge per kWh + VAT for commercial and non-commercial EV Green Charger registered users.

Revised rates are reasonable

Similarly, Palestinian resident Sajida Alam, feels while it remains to be seen how it'll pan out for all end-users, it is certainly a clear attempt to standardise prices by unifying charging fees.

“Existing users will have to pay marginally more, shelling out a few hundred extra on a monthly basis. That's the only difference. I think it will only impact public charging providers. It's not immediately clear if this move will impact non-governmental entities and private infrastructures like Tesla. But the current rates seem reasonable. It's still more affordable than fossil fuel.”

Dubai has green parking spaces that provide these services in collaboration with Dewa. This service enables customers that have Dewa EV accounts as well as guest users who are not registered, to charge their EVs by scanning the QR code placed on Dewa Green charger stations.

For registered users, the payment process can be through the Dewa billing.

Challenges of finding a supercharger

“I think as a Tesla user, the biggest problem has been charging, like with a lot of other EVs. My parents bought a Tesla long ago when it was not such a trend. These days there are a lot of taxi Teslas and they are the ones hogging the superchargers. But I doubt these charges will be levied on these Tesla chargers, as they are private,” said Vyomika Agarwal who recently finished her undergraduate program at Lancaster University, UK.

Less than two hours to fully charge

She explained a supercharger charges her Tesla in 45 minutes.“Most of the time the EV chargers would be occupied when we would go to the mall so we installed a charging station at home last year. To fully charge a vehicle it takes less than two hours or just over two hours if you are charging from a very low battery. If it's charging from 30-40 per cent then it takes about 1-1.5 hours. It automatically stops because you have to set up a limit if you want to charge up to 80-100 per cent," she said. Charging at home is linked to the Dewa bill.

Vyomika Agarwal

Meanwhile, residents with electric vehicles going to the airport have a clear advantage.

She added,“Two days ago I went to the Airport and was pleasantly surprised to see Dewa chargers right next to the valet parking. Unfortunately, I did not have the card with me at that time or else I would have used it as I had two hours of free parking at the airport. Next time I visit the airport I'll make sure that I carry the card and use free parking as EV's parking slot is free.”

Charging at hotels

Interestingly, some residents also find innovative locations to charge their vehicles.“100 per cent charge lasts for about 500km and I have a charging station at home. The only time when I had to charge my EV outside was when I was in Abu Dhabi. I was running on low battery and I stopped at a hotel in the capital to charge my vehicle,” said Chand Guria, who bought a Model Y Tesla in January 2024 from the Emirates auction.

Chand Guria

