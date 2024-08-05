Football: West Ham United Sign German Striker Niclas Fullkrug On Four-Year Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Aug 6 (IANS) West Ham United have announced the signing of German international centre-forward Niclas Fullkrug. The prolific striker joins the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund on a four-year contract for a reported fee of close to 27 million Euros.

The Hannover-born Fullkrug is a natural goalscorer, netting over 50 in the Bundesliga, three in last season's Champions League, and 13 in just 21 caps for Germany, including two each at the 2022 and UEFA Euro 2024.

The player will now move to the Premier League, where his qualities of outstanding passing, heading and finishing, and all-round physical attributes, will add firepower to Head Coach Julen Lopetegui's attacking arsenal.

“I'm delighted to be here, and I can't wait to get out on the pitch with my new teammates. I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me, it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big Club like West Ham,” said Fullkrug to West Ham's media team.

"I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now - I know the Technical Director Tim Steidten very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team," he said.

Having kicked off his career with Werder Bremen, Fullkrug had two seasons with 1. FC Nurnberg then fired both Hannover 96 and Werder to promotion to the Bundesliga, where he has scored 28 goals in 59 appearances for Bremen and Borussia Dortmund across the previous two campaigns

Fullkrug was outstanding last season, netting in UEFA Champions League wins over Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, registering 20 direct goal involvements in 29 Bundesliga appearances, and scoring six goals in just 470 minutes of playing time across 12 international caps for Germany. In all, he scored 21 goals and assisted eleven more in 54 games for club and country.

“We are delighted to have signed NiclasI have worked with him previously and I know what he will bring to us in terms of his physical and finishing qualities, as well as his character and mentality He has enjoyed a really positive last couple of seasons, both at club level, where he played in the Champions League final last season, and with Germany at the Euros this summer, and he joins us with a clear desire to build upon that progress and prove himself in the Premier League,” said Technical Director Tim Steidten.

“The Board continues to show their backing by bringing in top-class players to strengthen the squad at West Ham United. Everyone at West Ham United would like to welcome Niclas and his family to east London and wish him every success in his career in Claret and Blue,” he added.