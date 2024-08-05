Top News On August 5: Sensex, Nifty 50 Decline 3% Sheikh Hasina Flees Bangladesh, Lakshya Sen Misses Bronze, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) From Sensex, Nifty 50 declining 3% to Hasina fleeing Bangladesh after resigning as Prime amid ongoing unrest, here are today's top stories.

Sensex, Nifty 50 see sharp 3% decline: Experts turn cautious, advice investors to be watchful

The Global equity meltdown extended to India on Monday as the benchmark as Nifty 50 and the Sensex saw sharp correction of more than 3%. The and the S&P already has lost 3.2% in 2 trading days, despite the reserve decided to hold interest rates, highlighted experts.

Wall Street today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq crash on growing recession fears

US stock indices tumbled on Monday on fears of the United States slipping into recession following weak economic data last week.

Bangladesh Protests: Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka, protesters storm Ganabhaban, loot raw fish, chicken from refrigerator

On Monday, protesters set fire to several key locations in Dhaka, including Bangabandhu Bhaban, also known as the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. Crowds ransacked Sheikh Hasina's family's ancestral home-turned-museum where her father was assassinated, as well as the house of the country's chief justice and Hasina's previous personal home in Dhaka, the capital.

Bangladesh Protests: Who is Sheikh Hasina, a former PM who resigned and fled country amid protests?

Sheikh Hasina, the longest-serving prime minister in Bangladesh's history, resigned and fled the country on Monday, bringing a tumultuous end to her 15-year-long rule as an extraordinary wave of protest succeeded in toppling her government. Born on 28 September 1947, in Tungipara, East Bengal (now Bangladesh), Sheikh Hasina is the eldest daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder and first President of Bangladesh.

Gautam Adani's succession plan: Sons Karan and Jeet, nephews Pranav and Sagar to be in saddle; all about the 4 heirs

Gautam Adani, India's second richest man, delved into his retirement and business succession plans in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, August 5. The 62-year-old Adani is currently the second richest man after Mukesh Ambani according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index. He plans to step down from the business at 70.

Lakshya Sen loses bronze to Malaysian shuttler, records 'best-ever finish'

Badminton, Paris Olympics 2024: In a thrilling match on Monday, India's Lakshya Sen displayed an"extraordinary" show but lost to Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia. Sen and Jia fought a head-on match with Sen winning the first set. The Indian Olympian, however, lost the second set with 21-16 points. He made a strong comeback in the third set but was defeated by 10 points.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what GMP, subscription status hint ahead of listing

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, August 6). Akums Drugs IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, August 2. For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Monday, August 5. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today.