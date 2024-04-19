UK Cleantech Stocks Greening The Planet - (LSE: EQT) (LSE: PHE) (LSE: GTL) (LSE: OPG)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, well-known for its coverage of cleantech and renewable energy stocks, announces today's roundup of new stocks to watch for investors trading the sector.

The recent additions of cleantech companies currently operate businesses in waste to energy, decarbonisation and thermal energy projects.

New environmental companies include a specialist filtration, laboratory and environmental technology group and an investment company looking to invest in companies in environmental markets.

Investor Ideas is always on the hunt for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.



New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

EQTEC PLC (LSE:EQT ) As one of the world's most experienced gasification technology and engineering companies, with a growing track record of delivering operational and commercial success for transforming waste-to-energy through best-in-class technology innovation, engineering and project development, EQTEC brings together design innovation, project delivery discipline and solid commercial experience to add momentum to the global energy transition. EQTEC's proven, proprietary and patented technology is at the centre of clean energy projects, sourcing local waste, championing local businesses, creating local jobs and supporting the transition to localised, decentralised and resilient energy systems.

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (LSE:PHE ) proprietary technology converts the widest range of waste products into syngas, which then can be used in various ways including electricity, heat, biofuels, synthetic gases and low carbon hydrogen. We prevent pollution and minimise climate change, so have a strong ESG offering.

Getech Group PLC (LSE: GTL ) The future is wholly dependent on a global transition towards energy from sustainable sources. At Getech we help to unlock the Earth's subsurface potential, locating the essential energy and mineral resources needed for the world to decarbonise. We do this using AI-driven analytics, extensive GIS capabilities and market leading data. blends unique earth science data with advanced analytics and AI to locate the essential energy and mineral resources the world needs to decarbonize. Getech blends unique earth science data with advanced analytics and AI to locate the essential energy and mineral resources the world needs to decarbonize.

OPG Power Ventures PLC (LSE:OPG ) is a developer and operator of power plants in India with a track of record of delivery and an experienced management team. We have 414 MW of thermal plants in operation principally under the group captive model and 62 MW of solar assets.

Impax Environmental Markets (LSE:IEM ) seeks to achieve sustainable, above market returns over the longer term by investing globally in companies that are developing innovative solutions to resource challenges in environmental markets. These markets address a number of long-term macro-economic themes: growing populations, rising living standards, increasing urbanisation, rising consumption, and depletion of limited natural resources. Investments are made in "pure-play" small and mid cap companies which have > or = 50% of their underlying group revenue generated by sales of products or services in environmental markets.

Porvair (LSE:PRV ) is a specialist filtration, laboratory and environmental technology group. We focus on markets which have long term growth potential of which aerospace, energy and industrial process, laboratories and metal melt quality are the most important.

At the heart of what we do is filtration and engineering expertise, which enables us to solve our customers' increasingly complex challenges across all the markets we serve. Porvair develops specialist filtration, laboratory and environmental technology businesses for the benefit of all stakeholders. Principal measures of success include consistent earnings growth and improvements in selected ESG measures

