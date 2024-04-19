Minister Of Finance Meets Chairman Of Arab Monetary Fund

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, Minister of Finance, held a meeting with Dr Fahad Mubarak al-Turki, chairman of the Arab Monetary Fund, on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, in Washington, DC. Topics pertaining to mutual interests, particularly in the financial and ways to enhance financial stability in Arab countries, were discussed during the meeting, as well as measures aimed at broadening the scope of joint co-operation.
