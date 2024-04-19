IOC Launches Olympic AI Agenda To Help In Talent Scouting, Access To Personalised Training Methods

(MENAFN- IANS) Lausanne, April 19 (IANS) In a ground-breaking initiative, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday launched the Olympic AI Agenda, the new initiative that envisions the impact that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can deliver for sport and to find out ways for the global implementation of AI within the sport.

The Olympic AI Agenda, the third in a trilogy of strategy documents launched under the leadership of IOC President Thomas Bach was introduced during an interactive event held at Lee Valley VeloPark at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, home of the Olympic and Paralympic Games London 2012.

It follows Olympic Agenda 2020, launched in December 2014, and Olympic Agenda 2020+5, launched in March 2021.

It sets out the envisioned impact that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can deliver for sport and how the IOC, as the leader of the Olympic Movement, intends to lead the global implementation of AI within sport, the IOC informed in a release on Friday.

It establishes the IOC's ambition and guiding principles, identifies high-impact areas for AI application, and explores the framework and governance mechanisms needed to mitigate risk and promote the responsible use of AI. It outlines four commitments that the IOC has made as it takes the first steps in integrating AI into the Olympic ecosystem and leveraging the power of AI in its operations, in the Olympic Games and across the Olympic Movement.

Introducing the topic to a global online audience and more than 100 journalists on site, President Bach explained:“When we launched the Olympic Agenda, our comprehensive reform programme, in 2014, we did so under the slogan 'change or be changed'– for some of you here in Great Britain, this may sound familiar, it's about 'To be, or not to be? That is the question”.

"Today we are making another step to ensure the uniqueness of the Olympic Games and the relevance of sport, and to do this, we have to be leaders of change and not the object of change. Today, with the ever-accelerating development of digital technology, and in particular AI, we are again at such a crossroads. From our Olympic Agenda, we know that you can only be the leader of change if you take a holistic approach. While we have already seen some stand-alone AI initiatives in some specific areas of sports, there has not yet been an overall strategy for AI and sports. This is why, today, we are presenting this first holistic approach: our Olympic AI Agenda,” said Bach.

The IOC President continued:“At the centre of the Olympic AI Agenda are human beings. This means, the athletes. Because the athletes are the heart of the Olympic Movement. Unlike other sectors of society, we in sports are not confronted with the existential question of whether AI will replace human beings. In sports, the performances will always have to be delivered by the athletes. The 100 metres will always have to be run by an athlete – a human being. Therefore, we can concentrate on the potential of AI to support athletes.

“AI can help to identify athletes and talent in every corner of the world. AI can provide more athletes with access to personalised training methods, superior sports equipment and more individualised programmes to stay fit and healthy. Beyond sporting performance, AI can revolutionise judging and refereeing, thereby strengthening fairness in sport. AI can improve safeguarding in sports. AI will make organising sporting events extremely efficient, transform sports broadcasting and make the spectator experience much more individualised and immersive.

“We are determined to harness the vast potential of AI in a responsible way: our Olympic AI Agenda sets out a robust governance framework for the implementation of this strategy, which has to offer equal access for all and ensure self-determination for any individual.

“In this way, the IOC wants to set the course for the AI future of sport with responsible leadership by embracing change while preserving the Olympic values,” said the IOC president.

During a 90-minute interactive session, experts from the fields of sport, technology, business and academia discussed the practical application of AI tools to sport and their implementation.

The inspiring and thought-provoking series of discussions among the athletes and experts on the panel provided an overview of the wide-ranging potential and uses of AI in the field of sport and more widely. The development of the Olympic AI Agenda has been supported by Worldwide Olympic Partners and Media Rights Holders.