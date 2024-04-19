Jakarta Deplores UNSC Failure Over Palestine's UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 (KUNA) -- Indonesia on Friday voiced deep regret at the recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failure to adopt a resolution granting Palestine full UN membership owing to the US use of veto against the move.

"Indonesia deeply regrets another failure by the UN Security Council (UNSC) to adopt a resolution on the full UN membership of the State of Palestine due to a veto cast by one of its permanent members," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry slammed the US veto of a proposed United Nations (UN) resolution backing full UN membership for Palestine as a "betrayal of the common aspiration for long-lasting peace in the Middle East".

Indonesia reiterated its full support for Palestine's UN membership, which would give the country a deserved seat among nations and equal standing in the peace process toward the realization of the two-state solution, the ministry added.

The ministry regretted that Palestine's path to full membership of the UN has stalled ever since it obtained observer status in 2012 despite overwhelming support from the majority of UN member states.

The 15-member UN Security Council on Thursday failed to pass a resolution on Palestine's full membership proposed by Algeria due to the US veto. (end)

