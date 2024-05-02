Cricket World Mourns The Loss Of 20-Year-Old Spinner Josh Baker From Worcestershire

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The cricket community is reeling from the tragic passing of Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker at the young age of 20, as confirmed by the club in a solemn announcement. While the cause of his untimely demise remains undisclosed, Worcestershire's chief executive Ashley Giles expressed profound grief, stating that Baker's loss has deeply saddened everyone associated with the team.

Giles went on to highlight Baker's significance beyond his role as a teammate, emphasizing his integral role within the cricket family. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to Baker's family and friends, acknowledging the profound impact of their loss.

Having represented England at the Under-19 level, Baker recently participated in a County second XI match against Somerset at Bromsgrove School. His contributions were pivotal in Worcestershire's promotion to Division One, having played five County Championship games last year. Despite his promising career trajectory, Baker's vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm were what truly endeared him to his peers.

The club paid tribute to Baker's exceptional qualities, describing him as a beacon of warmth, kindness, and professionalism. In their statement, they emphasized his remarkable character and credited him as a cherished member of the team.

Echoing the sentiments of mourning, Professional Cricketers' Association CEO Paul Lynch expressed the profound sorrow felt by all members of the cricketing community. Lynch extended heartfelt condolences to Baker's family, friends, and teammates, emphasising the incomprehensible loss felt by those who knew him. The PCA and the Professional Cricketers' Trust are actively providing support to Baker's loved ones and affected members of the cricket fraternity during this difficult time.

