IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Heroics Seal A Thrilling Last Ball Win For SRH Over Rajasthan Royals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a nail-biting finish, Bhuvneshwar Kumar showcases nerves of steel to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR). Despite the visitors being poised to secure their playoff berth, Bhuvneshwar's stellar performance in the final over seals another home win for SRH.

Choosing to bat first, SRH faces a steady start with Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin keeping Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in check. However, Sharma's dismissal to Avesh Khan in the penultimate over of the powerplay adds pressure. Anmolpreet Singh's quick exit further complicates matters. Yet, Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy step up, gradually stabilising SRH's innings. They capitalize on Yuzvendra Chahal's 300th T20 appearance, consistently finding boundaries for seven consecutive overs until Head's dismissal by Avesh. Despite a shaky start, Head manages a gritty 58. Heinrich Klaasen then partners with Reddy, unleashing an impressive boundary-hitting spree. Together, they add an unbeaten 70 runs, propelling SRH to a challenging total of 201, one that RR falls short of overcoming by the narrowest margin.

Reflecting on the game, Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson acknowledges SRH's resilience and the fine margins that define IPL matches. He credits SRH's bowlers for their tenacity and acknowledges the challenge of batting against the new ball. Despite early setbacks, he commends the efforts of youngsters Jaiswal and Parag for their responsible innings, emphasizing the importance of confidence and perseverance until the final moment.