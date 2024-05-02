Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi To Contest From Raebareli, Kishori Lal Sharma From Amethi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest from Raebareli, a seat represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi for four terms until she was elected to Rajya Sabha this year.

The party fielded Kishori Lal Sharma against Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, where the Gandhi scion was defeated in the 2019 elections.



Friday is the deadline for filing nominations for both seats in the fifth round of the seven-phase general election, which will take place on May 20.





Rahul Gandhi, who is also seeking re-election from Kerala's Wayanad, will face BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli. Singh had lost to Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress decision was announced on Friday after weeks of suspense.