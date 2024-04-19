Renew Energy & JERA Co To Explore Green Ammonia Plant In Odisha

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Apr 19 (KNN) ReNew Energy Global Plc., has signed an initial agreement with JERA Co. Inc., Japan's largest power generation company, to jointly explore the development of a green ammonia production plant in Paradip, Odisha.

The proposed plant will utilise around 500 MW of high-capacity utilisation factor (CUF) renewable energy to produce green hydrogen, which is a key feedstock for green ammonia.

The plant is expected to have a production capacity of approximately 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year by 2030.

JERA will have the right to offtake the green ammonia produced at the plant for Japan. ReNew Energy and JERA will conduct a joint study to evaluate the commercial viability of the project.

Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman & CEO, ReNew Energy, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that it demonstrates the companies' commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition.

He emphasised that green ammonia holds immense potential in reducing carbon emissions, and the project, once operational, will contribute to a cleaner future and support India's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

He stated, "This collaboration marks an exciting time for both ReNew and JERA, and demonstrates our commitment in accelerating the clean-energy transition.”

Yukio Kani, Global CEO & Chair, JERA, highlighted the strong partnership between JERA and ReNew since 2017.

He expressed pleasure in expanding the collaboration to the next level, marking JERA's first green hydrogen and ammonia development project.

(KNN Bureau)