(MENAFN- Baystreet) Electrovaya Inc.

4/19/2024 9:57 AM EST

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.4/19/2024 9:53 AM ESTTELUS International4/19/2024 9:47 AM ESTSilver Bull Resources, Inc.4/19/2024 9:43 AM ESTAlaska Energy Metals Corp4/19/2024 9:20 AM ESTVERSES AI Inc.4/18/2024 12:29 PM ESTThe Lion Electric Company4/18/2024 10:59 AM ESTXanadu Mines Ltd4/18/2024 10:46 AM ESTSagicor Financial Company Ltd4/18/2024 10:41 AM ESTKinaxis Inc.4/18/2024 10:02 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Friday, April 19, 2024

Stocks in Play

4/19/2024 - 10:01 AM EST - Capitan Silver Corp. : Has closed its private placement of common shares. The Private Placement was over-subscribed with the Company issuing 13,466,667 Shares at a price of $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $2,020,000.00. Capitan Silver Corp. shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.19.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks