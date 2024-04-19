Singapore Recalls Everest Fish Curry Masala, Alleges Excess Pesticide Content

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Singapore has ordered a recall of spice maker Everest's Fish Curry Masala, a popular product in India, alleging the presence of a pesticide called ethylene oxide at levels exceeding the permissible limit.

This move comes in response to a notification issued by the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong, highlighting the presence of ethylene oxide at levels surpassing permissible limits.

Everest's Fish Curry Masala, a popular product in India, has been recalled by Singapore due to the possible presence of ethylene oxide, a pesticide, at levels higher than allowed. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) ordered the importer, Sp Muthiah and Sons Pvt Ltd, to recall the goods, according to a statement the agency issued on Thursday.

According to the SFA, ethylene oxide is only permitted for use in agricultural goods as a fumigant to avoid microbiological contamination. It is not permitted for use in food. "Under Singapore's Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices," stated the SFA.

The food agency said while there was no immediate risk to the consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health issues.

"Food consumption poses no immediate harm. As a result, exposure to this material need to be minimized," the statement stated.

"It is recommended that consumers who have purchased the involved items not consume them. Those who have eaten the allegedly problematic items and are worried about their health ought to consult a doctor. For inquiries, customers can get in touch with their place of purchase," the SFA added. Everest hasn't responded to the news yet.