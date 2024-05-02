Vaani Kapoor In And As 'Badtameez Gill', Headlines Dramedy Set In Bareilly & London

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor is all set to star in the upcoming coming of modern-age dramedy titled 'Badtameez Gill' and its shooting will be taking place in Bareilly.

Producer duo Nickky & Viicky in a statement on Thursday said:“Vaani Kapoor is headlining our ambitious project 'Badtameez Gill' that is set to go on floors in the first week of May! Vaani was the first and the only choice and she is perfect for the part in every way.”

They shared that Vaani will showcase a totally different side to her acting in the film that“has its heart in the right place”.

The duo called Vaani“a top notch actress”.“And she hasn't been seen in an out and out comedies & family entertainers. We feel she will do a brilliant job at this genre. The role was written keeping in mind someone like her.”

They added:“We needed a gorgeous, confident girl who can be a riot for her family & her friends. Vaani is this person in real life. So, when we met her, we knew we had found our lead! She will light up the screen with her presence and hopefully we will entertain a lot of people with our film.”

The film, which is being directed by Navjot Gulati, tells the tale about a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London. It is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone.

'Badtameez Gill' also stars Aparshakti Khurrana as Vaani's brother and veteran star Paresh Rawal plays the actress' father in the film.