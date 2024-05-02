IPL 2024: MI Not Thinking Where They Will Eventually Finish As They Gear Up For KKR, Says Romario Shepherd

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Languishing at the penultimate spot in the points table with six points from 10 games, Mumbai Indians can expect to reach 14 points at the most if they win their remaining four games. Many feel that may not be enough for the five-time champions to seal a place in the playoffs.

However, Mumbai Indians' West Indies batter Romario Shepherd said they are thinking about how many points they will end up with eventually and their focus is only on winning every game.

Mumbai will play three of their last four matches at Fortress Wankhede starting with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday. KKR are currently in the second spot in the points table with 12 points from nine matches. They have been in great form and in a strong position to reach the playoffs.

But Shepherd said the team's current position is not a matter of concern for them when MI take on KKR.

"Well, you know, we have to play to win and that's the way we play KKR, to win each game. So, it doesn't matter how many points we can get to, we're going to play each game and try to win as big as possible. And if there is an opportunity, you know, that's the only way we can actually get opportunities if we win the games," said Shepherd in the pre-match press conference at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Shepherd had made a sensational debut for Mumbai Indians in their first home match against Delhi Capitals on April 7, hammering four sixes and two fours in the final over off South African pacer Anrich Nortje to collect 32 runs. The burly Guyanese all-rounder ended up scoring 39 runs from 10 balls. However, since then he has not had many chances and got to bat in only four innings of five matches, scoring 56 runs in all at a sensational strike rate of 280.00.

However, Shepherd said the reason he did not get many chances was that his performance was not up to par and hoped that he would get more opportunities in the remaining four matches.

"Well, if my performance has been up to par, I wouldn't be out of the team and stuff like that. But you know, hopefully, I can contribute again with bat or ball to our next win. But as of now, you know, I have to just wait and see whenever I get that opportunity again and hopefully contribute to the team because, you know, we need some wins to get out from the bottom of the table," he added.

Shepherd admitted that expectations are high for him following the six-ball 32 feat against Delhi Capitals. Shepherd also agreed that 250-260 runs have become the new par score in IPL 2024 and said the IPL has lived up to its reputation of being a tough tournament.