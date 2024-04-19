Russia Must Pay For Damage It Is Causing To Ukraine - G7 Foreign Ministers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia must pay for the damage and devastation it is causing to Ukraine in this war.

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries said this in a joint communique following their meeting in Capri, Italy, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia must pay for the damage and devastation it is causing. We condemn Russia's recent missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure and cities across Ukraine. We are determined to ensure full accountability and we support Ukraine in obtaining compensation for the loss, injury and damage resulting from Russia's aggression," the communique reads.

The G7 foreign ministers added that Russia's sovereign assets in their jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia ceases its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused.

The ministers also agreed to explore all possible avenues to aid Ukraine in obtaining compensation from Russia, consistent with our respective legal systems and international law.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier arrived in Italy where the G7 foreign ministerial meeting is taking place.