EIB To Provide EUR 560M For Projects In Ukraine This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will receive EUR 560 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) in 2024 for projects in energy, transport infrastructure, housing reconstruction, as well as for projects that will support Ukraine's economic recovery and businesses.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This year, Ukraine will receive 560 million euros for projects in energy, transport infrastructure, housing reconstruction, as well as for projects that will support our economic recovery and Ukrainian businesses. A respective memorandum was signed with EIB President Nadia Calvino," he said.

Shmyhal noted that it is planned to accelerate work on ongoing projects and focus attention on the preparation of new EIB investments in critical public and private sector initiatives.

According to him, the memorandum will contribute to Ukraine's rapid recovery and bring the country closer to the European Union.

"We are grateful for the European Investment Bank's steadfast and continuous support," Shmyhal said.

In 2023, the European Investment Bank increased the financing of projects in Ukraine by eight times compared to investments in 2022, to EUR 262 million.