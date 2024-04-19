Turkey Visa For Bangladesh, South African, Bhutan, Cambodia And Iraq Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Turkey Visa For Bangladesh Citizens

The Turkey e-Visa, a digital authorization system, has made it easier for tourists from more than 100 countries to visit Turkey starting from 2013. Citizens of Bangladesh can now submit online visa applications for Turkey. The e-Visa allows citizens of Bangladesh to visit Turkey for both tourism and business reasons. Travelers holding a tourist visa are allowed to have a one-time visit for a maximum of 30 days. It should be emphasized that the Turkish e-Visa stays valid for 180 days starting from the admission date. Nonetheless, a separate Turkish visa is required for extended stays or different reasons. Fortunately, Bangladeshis are exempt from the requirement of scheduling an appointment in person at an embassy or consulate, thanks to the convenience of this online visa system. Travelers can apply for Turkey visa from Bangladesh in minutes with the simple electronic system. It can be applied for quickly and easily online.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR BANGLADESH CITIZENS



A Valid passport with at least six months of validation.

A valid e-mail address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox.

You can use a credit/debit card to pay for the e-visa fees. Other requirements that you will need are a return ticket, a hotel reservation, and financial support for your trip.

Turkey Visa For Bhutan Citizens

Travelers from Bhutan must obtain a visa when visiting Turkey because Bhutan is not part of the countries exempt from requiring a visa to enter Turkey. In 2013, Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the eVisa program, enabling travelers to easily submit visa applications before their journey. Obtaining an electronic visa is a simple and automated process that follows the set rules and regulations. The main purpose of the Turkey e-Visa is to make it easier for travelers to apply for their visa online. Bhutanese citizens must obtain a Turkey e-Visa for tourism, business, transit, or medical reasons when visiting Turkey. With this e-Visa, Bhutanese individuals can enter Turkey once and stay for a maximum duration of 30 days. The Turkish e-Visa for Bhutanese Citizens is valid for 180 days from the date of entry, therefore Bhutanese visitors are required to enter Turkey during this period. Getting a visit visa to Turkey is quick and simple. Bhutanese applicants can apply for a Turkey visa online and complete it in minutes.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Bhutanese citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Turkey eVisa.

You can use a credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa For Cambodia Citizens

Turkey is famous for its rich cultural heritage and generosity. A large number of global tourists visit Turkey to discover its stunning tourist spots, take part in thrilling activities, and enjoy unforgettable experiences in this beautiful country. Cambodian citizens now have the choice to apply for a Turkey visa online, thanks to a convenient and efficient electronic system that allows them to finish the process quickly. The sticker visa in Turkey has been replaced by the Turkish e-Visa in order to speed up the visa application process, helping travelers save time when entering the country. Cambodian citizens are required to apply for a Turkey e-Visa in order to gain entry into Turkey for purposes such as vacation, business, transit, or medical reasons. Introduced in 2013, the online visa for Turkey is a single or multiple entry visa allowing stays of 30 or 90 days depending on the nationality of the passport holder. Turkey e-Visa is generally valid for 180 days from the date of issue. Cambodian citizens can apply for a traditional long-stay visa in Turkey or for other reasons at the Turkish Embassy in Cambodia or abroad. The Turkish e-Visa for Cambodians simplifies the application process and eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate in person. Cambodian travelers can apply for their visa in minutes by filling out a simple online form.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Cambodian citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Turkey eVisa.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa For Iraq Citizens

Turkey, as one of the most attractive tourist spots worldwide, requires Iraqis to obtain a visa in order to enter. By implementing an electronic visa system, Turkey has expanded its possibilities to attract a more diverse group of tourists from different countries. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the Turkey e-Visa program in 2013. This system permits Iraqi citizens to gain entry into Turkey by obtaining the Turkey e-Visa, which allows for a stay of up to 30 days for either leisure or business purposes. The main goal of introducing the Turkey e-Visa was to make it easier to get visas online. Nevertheless, it is important to mention that the Turkey e-Visa is only valid for one entry. For visits exceeding one month or for alternative purposes, a different type of Turkish visa is mandatory. The visa is valid for 180 days and the validity date is calculated based on the expected travel date provided by the applicant on the visa form. Iraqis who meet Turkey's eVisa requirements can obtain authorization online instead of at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Travelers can apply in just a few minutes through the simple electronic system.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF IRAQ



Passport – getting an Iraqi passport is quite easy, so you should be able to get one quick. If you have one, make sure that it is valid and remains as such for the duration of your trip.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. You will receive your copy via email. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or debit card. Moreover, if you have a PayPal account as many people do, you can use that as well.

Turkey Visa For South African Citizens

The eVisa program, launched by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013, permits people from more than 100 nations, such as South Africa, to request a Turkish visa via the internet. As a result, Turkey has become a popular choice for South African tourists. South African passport holders no longer have to visit the Turkish embassy in person, as they can now easily apply for their e-visa online. This efficient procedure guarantees quicker processing time to receive the e-visa. Before traveling, individuals from South Africa must obtain a Turkey e-Visa for entry into the country for tourism, business, transit, or medical reasons. The Turkey e-Visa for South Africans is a multiple entry permit valid for stays of up to 30 days. The Turkey e-Visa is valid for a total of 180 days from the date of issue. It allows South African visitors multiple entries into Türkiye, with each journey lasting up to 90 days. This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. The process is faster and more convenient than applying for a traditional visa. This can be done in minutes from your home or office without having to visit the local Turkish Embassy or Consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SOUTH AFRICA



Passport – getting a South African passport is quite easy these days, so you should be able to get one fast. Make sure that it is valid for at least 6 months from the date you plan to enter this country.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.