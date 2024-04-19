Northeast Records Over 50 Pc Voting Till 3 Pm Despite Inclement Weather

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) The seven northeastern states in the country recorded over 50 per cent voting despite inclement weather conditions on Friday.

Arunachal recorded 55.51 per cent; Assam 60.70; Manipur 63.03; Meghalaya 61.95; Mizoram 49.77; Nagaland 52.60; and Tripura 68.35 voting per cent till 3 pm.

In Arunachal - which is going for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections - the Arunachal East parliamentary seat recorded a voter turnout of 56.78 per cent and the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat witnessed 54.53 per cent voter turnout till 3 PM.

In Assam, an estimated 60.70 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 p.m. on Friday in the five Lok Sabha seats.

Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, in Assam, recorded the highest voter turnout of 64.84 per cent and the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat witnessed the second highest voter turnout in the state till 3 PM.

The five Lok Sabha seats in the state that went to polls are Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur.

Manipur witnessed around 63.03 per cent of voters cast their votes till 3 p.m. in two Lok Sabha seats in violence-hit Manipur.

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat recorded the voter turnout of 67.71 per cent and the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat witnessed 54.63 per cent voter turnout till 3 PM.

Meghalaya recorded an average voter turnout of 61.95 per cent till 3 p.m., as per the date provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Tura Lok Sabha seat, in Meghalaya, recorded a higher voter turnout of 63.04 per cent, Shillong Lok Sabha recorded 61.31 per cent polling.

Mizoram Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the tribals, recorded a voter turnout of 49.77 per cent till 3 p.m.

Nagaland witnessed an estimated 52.60 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 p.m. in the lone Nagaland seat in the first of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, officials said.

Tripura witnessed around 68.35 per cent voter turnout registered till 3 p.m. in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat amid tight security, as per the date provided by the ECI.