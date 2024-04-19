Maha: 5 Vidarbha Constituencies Record 44.12 Pc Polling Till 3 Pm

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Five Vidarbha seats in Maharashtra recorded at least 44.12 per cent polling till 3 pm on Friday, election officials said.

The five Lok Sabha constituency-wise percentages in the first phase are as follows:

Ramtek 40.10 per cent; Nagpur 38.43 per cent; Bhandara-Gondia 45.88 per cent; Gadchiroli-Chimur 55.79 per cent and Chandrapur is 43.48 per cent.