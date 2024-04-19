Knowledge Lounge Enriches Knowledge Landscape With A Range Of Events And Activities

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Knowledge Lounge, a pioneering project of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), organised a wide range of events and activities, particularly during Reading Month. The programs were part of the framework of the MBRF's vision, which seeks to enhance cognitive development and make reading a community culture.

The events attracted a large number of book lovers and offered them an ideal platform to share knowledge and raise awareness of the significance of reading and its vital role in encouraging creativity and learning. The events included a session titled 'The Importance of Reading' with His Excellence Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, which was organised by the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE). During the session, H.E. bin Huwaireb elaborated on the significance of national knowledge initiatives such as Reading Month, highlighting their role as a testament to the value national leadership places on reading. H.E. explained reading as a gateway to knowledge and creativity, underscoring its vital role in empowering individuals with knowledge and fostering a conscious and educated generation that is capable of driving the nation's prosperity and progress.

Furthermore, the Knowledge Lounge organised a session titled 'Effective Leadership' with Dr. Abir Al Rasbi and a specialised workshop entitled 'Writing Book Reviews' which was conducted using visual communication technology. The workshop was presented by poet and media personality, Hussein Darwish. During the session, he discussed the ways to encourage readership and create an engaging environment for the exchange of ideas, views and knowledge. The workshop delved into the art and scientific principles of presenting books to offer the Arabic Library and readers a comprehensive and clear understanding of the publications available. For instance, the books a categorised into literature, science, traffic, or administration, while also mentioning the name of the publishing house and clearly defining the content of the book artistically and objectively. The workshop ensured an unbiased presentation by reducing the influence of the author's perspective or opinion.

The Knowledge Lounge also actively participated in the London International Book Fair 2024, highlighting the critical role of reading in fostering knowledge societies. It organised a series of knowledge and educational sessions during the book fair, covering a wide range of topics addressed by prominent personalities and publishing houses in the world of knowledge. The sessions included diverse themes including 'UAE Publisher and Copyright Rights' which had the participation of Anoud Ali and Hussein Darwish, 'Complete Knowledge of Art and Literature' featuring Fea' Nasser and Haytham Hussein, 'Global Knowledge Dialogues and Arab Library Development' with the participation of Hisham Al Jadali and Fahad Al Awda, and 'Interchanges of Translation: Between Translator and Publisher' with Fatima al-Khatib and Dalal Nasrallah. These sessions, among others, captivated the audience's interest and substantially contributed to enriching the knowledge landscape.

Additionally, it conducted interactive and engaging sessions, such as discussions on Adil Mustafa's book titled 'Logical Fallacies', and Emily Rutte's book 'Memoir of an Arab Princess'. Furthermore, it conducted a session on Aisha Abd al-Rahman Bint al-Shati's book 'Women of the House of Prophecy' and Emirati writers Nadia al-Najjar and Noura al-Khoury's book 'Letters in a Different Time' in a special session featuring Knowledge lounge for youth in collaboration with the Alnqsh Platform. These sessions were moderated by a young girl Haneen Kifah Al-Kharaz and they included readings of diverse books from the literature world.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF highlighted MBRF's unwavering dedication to boosting the significant role of reading. He also stressed the significance of ingraining reading as a daily habit among youth, recognising its pivotal role in cultivating their knowledge and elevating the UAE's standing as a hub of science and knowledge regionally and globally.

He also expressed pride in the Knowledge Lounge's remarkable achievement in advancing knowledge and reading, emphasising its focus on showcasing the intellectual and creative works of writers and scientists. Furthermore, he praised the successful engagement of Knowledge in book fairs and meetings, highlighting their role in sharing experiences and best practices and enhancing knowledge cooperation.

The Knowledge Lounge is notably dedicated to bolstering reading among members of society, particularly among young individuals. It seeks to accelerate knowledge development, fostering sustainable cognitive development pathways and establishing economic models based on knowledge.