Student’S Murder Accidental, Girl, Accused Loved Each Other: K’Taka Home Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Tumakuru, (Karnataka) April 19 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, on Friday stated that the murder of the daughter of a Congress Corporator in a college campus was not a case of love jihad.

After 23-year-old Neha Hiremath refused to marry a youth who she had been in a relationship with, he stabbed her multiple times, leading to her death on Thursday.

“Incidents like this happen accidentally. The boy killed the girl in a fit of rage that she would marry someone. Legal action would be initiated against the accused,” Dr G Parameshwara maintained.

Speaking to reporters, the Home Minister stated that Neha and accused Fayaz were in love. Later, Neha had tried to distance herself from him and had rejected his marriage proposal. Enraged by this, the accused had killed Neha.

He said there was no politics involved and during the incident Neha's mother was also there and she was also attacked, but was rescued.

“There is no evidence available to prove that it is a case of love jihad,” the Home Minister clarified.

Neha Hiremath, studying MCA at BVB College was stabbed to death by Faizal Kondikoppa, a resident of Savadatti in Belagavi District and a BCA student in the same college. He has been arrested, police said.

Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath is a Congress Corporator in Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation.

Commenting about youths being attacked for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, Parameshwara stated,“It is an unfortunate incident. No one will be protected if they go against the law. It is natural to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. To counter that, another group had raised different slogans. There is no question of protecting or appeasing anyone. Without mercy legal action would be initiated.”

Refuting the allegations that weaker sections had been registered against the people who attacked Hindu youths for raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, he stated that the sections would be registered as per evidence.

Parameshwara maintained that during the rule of the BJP government also incidents like this had taken place.