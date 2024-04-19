Operations Resume At All Airports: Iranian Aviation Association

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 19 (KUNA) -- Iran Civil Aviation Association announced Friday that airports nationwide resumed their operations after being suspended due to strong explosions heard in Esfahan.

Iranian state television quoted the Iranian Aviation Authority as saying, "restrictions imposed on some domestic airports have been lifted and airlines can resume their flights according to their schedule".

Earlier today, Iranian television confirmed that strong explosions were heard in the sky of Isfahan after air defenses intercepted unknown drones.

For his part, Iranian Army Brigadier General Mehen Dost confirmed that there were no losses or damage because of the Iranian air defenses intercepting what he called a "suspicious" object.

He said that the sounds of explosions were caused by the Iranian air defense confronting drones in the sky of Isfahan, adding that hearing the sound of explosions in several areas of the country was due to the activation of Iranian anti-aircraft missiles,

He confirmed that the Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan did not witness any accident. (end)

