Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Files Nomination From Kantabanji Assembly Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 2 (IANS) BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday filed nomination papers from the Kantabanji assembly seat in Bolangir district.

CM Patnaik submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer at Titilagarh sub collector's office.

On April 30, Patnaik filed nomination for the sixth time from the Hinjili assembly seat on April 30.

He was accompanied by BJD leader VK Pandian, senior leader Ananga Udaya Singh Deo, BJD nominees for Titilagarh assembly seat, Tukuni Sahoo and Bolangir assembly seat, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.

Sitting MLA and senior leader Santosh Singh Saluja has been fielded by Congress for the Kantabanji assembly seat. Meanwhile, Laxman Bag is contesting from the Kantabanji assembly constituency as BJP nominee.

In 2019 Assembly polls, BJD candidate from the Kantabanji assembly seat Ajaya Kumar Das had secured the third position.

Meanwhile, the ruling party aims to strengthen the party's organisation in the constituency with CM Patnaik's candidature in Kantabanji this time.

The ruling party's president is contesting from two assembly constituencies- his home turf Hinjili and Kantabanji assembly seat in Bolangir district in western Odisha.

CM Patnaik with his win from either of the seats will become the longest-serving chief minister of India this time.

In 2019, Patnaik also contested in the Bijepur seat of Bargarh district along with the Hinjili seat. However, he later resigned as MLA from Bijepur.