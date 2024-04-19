Singapore Recalls Everest Fish Curry Masala Imported From India As Presence Of Pesticides Exceed Permissible Limits

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Singapore has issued a recall for Everest Fish Curry Masala imported from India due to elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a chemical considered unsuitable for human consumption, found in the product, according to the country's authorities an official statement, the Singapore Food Agency said,“The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limits.”According to regulations in the city-state, ethylene oxide is permitted for use in the sterilization of spices, but the elevated levels found in Everest Fish Curry Masala present a potential health hazard to consumers, The Hindustan Times reported response, the Singapore Food Agency instructed importer SP Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd. to commence a recall of the products, as ethylene oxide is strictly prohibited for use in food items. While commonly used as a pesticide to fumigate agricultural produce and to prevent microbial contamination, its presence in food products above certain levels is prohibited due to health concerns.\"Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries,\" the Singapore Food Agency said in the statement has not issued any official statement.



