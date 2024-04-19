Indonesians In Qatar Support Garuda Team For U23 Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Indonesian national team will compete in the U23 Asian Cup 2024 in Qatar. This tournament takes place from April 15 to May 3.

The Indonesia's Garuda Team arrived in Qatar on April 10 and was welcomed by hundreds of supporters both at the airport and at the hotel. Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar, H E Ridwan Hassan also welcomed the arrival of the Garuda Team at Hamad International Airport.

Apart from the warm welcome from the fans, the Embassy of Indonesia also held a welcoming dinner at a hotel in the country. Ambassador Hassan expressed his appreciation and pride for the achievements of the Garuda National Team, which in the 2023 Asian Cup successfully entered the 16th round.

This is the first time in the history of the Indonesian National Team, they entered the 16th round. The envoy said that the Team is also the nation's ambassador:“Therefore, I hope that this team can bring a good name of Indonesia in the Asian Cup.”

Meanwhile, the Head of Division for Socio-Culture Cooperation at the Indonesian Embassy, Ali Murtado, said that Indonesian citizens in Qatar are very enthusiastic about the U23 Asian Cup championship.