CAG Of India Inks Pact With SAI Bulgaria To Enhance Audit Expertise

(MENAFN- IANS) Sofia, April 19 (IANS) The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in a step towards fostering international cooperation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAI Bulgaria, the Bulgarian National Audit Office.

The agreement, inked by the two Supreme audit institutions, aims to enhance collaboration and the exchange of expertise in the field of auditing between the two nations.

A platform will be established for the exchange of knowledge and experience amongst auditing professionals and technical teams through collaboration in training programs, and mutual assistance in conducting audits.

Girish Chandra Murmu, the CAG of India said: "I am confident that signing of the MoU between our SAIs will further strengthen our bilateral cooperation. We look forward to working closely with you and assure you of our support and commitment to energize our capacity development initiatives and exchange of knowledge and information between our SAIs."

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Ms. Goritsa Grancharova–Kozhareva, Acting President of the Bulgarian National Audit Office, who emphasised the importance of the agreement in developing and strengthening the professional capacity and audit methodologies of both institutions.

Murmu further highlighted the broader implications of the MoU, stating: "This memorandum of understanding will also help cement the ties that already exist between our two nations. I am positive that the MoU will also yield many opportunities for greater exchange of knowledge and experience between members of our SAIs and will also foster the spirit of cooperation and friendship between our SAIs."