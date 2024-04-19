Hala Kazim Named NU-Q 2024 Graduation Speaker

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Counselor and author Hala Kazim (pictured) will address Northwestern University in Qatar's (NU-Q) Class of 2024 on May 6. The graduation speaker will attend their annual commencement ceremony to be held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

An artist turned certified life coach and counselor, Kazim has dedicated her career to promoting social service, women's well-being, and self-empowerment in the Arab world. Since 2010, her award-winning Journey Through Change program has helped women improve their lives through counseling, coaching, workshops, lectures, and other team-building initiatives.

Over the past decade, Kazim has gained regional prominence on social media for focusing on positive transformation. For her digital success and impact, she received the Most Influential Arab Woman DIAFA Award 2022, as well as one of the most influential social media personalities in the Arab world in 2015.

Kazim is the author of Hala and Change and Hala and Life and the recipient of numerous other awards. These include the Arab Woman of the Year Awards (2017 and 2018), the Emirates Award for Creativity in the field of Community Service (2014), Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Award for Best Business Woman of the Year (2013), among others.

“Kazim's journey underscores the transformative impact media, particularly social media, can have in shaping narratives and driving societal change,” Marwan M. Kraidy, dean and CEO of Northwestern Qatar.“Kazim utilized various platforms to amplify her voice and advocate for causes dear to her. I hope that her remarkable journey will inspire our Class of 2024 to shape a better future by fostering critical thinking, empathy, active citizenship, and applying media-making skills learned in the classroom at Northwestern Qatar.”

Kazim is among many influential and prominent leaders who have addressed Northwestern Qatar's graduating classes as graduation speaker, including Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Doha Film Institute CEO Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Dima Khatib, managing director of AJ+, and many others.