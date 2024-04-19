Russian War Losses Up By 870 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses the Russian invasion army has suffered in Ukraine as of April 19, 2024, amount to 457,830, including 870 in the past day alone.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Ukraine's Defense Forces also destroyed 7,205 Russian main battle tanks (+9 in the last 24 hours), 13,852 (+17) armored fighting vehicles, 11,658 (+21) artillery systems, 1,046 multiple rocket launchers, 762 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,311 (+27) UAVs, 2,096 (+3) cruise missiles, 26 warships/boats, a submarine, 15,671 (+53) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,915 units of specialized equipment. Read also: War
update: 86 combat clashes in Ukraine in past da
The latest data on enemy losses are being verified. Read also:
“Instant karma”: Video posted of Russian bomber
going down right after attacking Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force engaged nine Russian manpower clusters, while missile forces hit a control point, two artillery systems, an e-warfare system, a manpower cluster, and an ammunition depot.
