GR8 Sports Kashmir Willow Bats Debut In Women's International Cricket

This milestone follows its impressive performances in the ICC T20 World Cups 2021, 2022 and the ODI World Cup 2023. During the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, a bat crafted by GR8 Sports led to the longest six of the tournament.

GR8 Sports' cricket bats and equipment will be used by about half a dozen international cricketers of West Indies women's team against Pakistan, during their Pakistan Tour comprising of three One Day Internationals and 5 T20 Internationals.

Fawzul Kabiir, Managing Director of GR8 Sports, said,“This achievement is a testament to the relentless hard work, expertise, and craftsmanship combined with the utilization of AI based cutting-edge technology at GR8 Sports. We have always believed in pushing boundaries and setting new standards in cricket equipment manufacturing.

“The debut of our Kashmir willow bat in Women's International Cricket not only underscores its superior performance but also serves as a myth buster in the cricketing world. It disproves the misconception that Kashmir willow bats are heavier or inferior to English willow bats, highlighting our commitment to excellence.”

GR8 Sports' Kashmir willow bats have gained significant recognition for their outstanding quality, durability and performance. The appearance of these bats in elite cricketing events marks a major milestone for the company, solidifying its position as a leader in the cricket bat industry.

“This is an answer to the critiques worldwide who have been spreading lies about the Kashmir Willow of being heavier and a misfit for international cricket,” the company said in a press release.

“With our relentless hardwork and research, we have not only made cricket bats lighter ranging from 2.4 lbs to 2.5 lbs but ensured that the ping, balance and stroke is matchless and better than its counterpart,” it added.

Highlighting the commitment towards the global cricketing arena, MD GR8 Sports Fawzul Kabiir said,“We are proud to create best-in-class niche in the cricket bat industry, and we remain dedicated to providing cricketers worldwide with the finest equipment that enhances their game.

“It isn't only the wood, handle or sticker that makes a professional Cricket Bat but craftsmanship, expertise, adherence to ICC Standards, understanding batters' needs, playing conditions, Batting order and our Innovative Patented Techniques and Technologies that makes a professional cricket bat.

“It took us 14 years of R&D to craft the Kashmir Willow Wood into a professional cricket bat. Our relentless hardwork and persistent efforts motivated us to make the major breakthrough in this area. We could finally innovate a product that belongs to our indigenous industry that has a huge scope to uplift this entire industry of Kashmir, India. It will make us self-sufficient and less reliant on the English Willow imports thereby bringing an impetus to the economy of our country.”

