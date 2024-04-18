EURUSD Wave Analysis 18 April 2024

(MENAFN- FxPro)
– EURUSD reversed from resistance level 1.0685
– Likely to fall to support level 1.0600
EURUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance level 1.0685, former multi-month support from February, acting as the support after it was broken.
The downward reversal from this resistance level 1.0685 continues the active minor impulse wave 3 of the higher impulse wave (3) from December.
Given the multi-month downtrend, EURUSD can be expected to fall further to the next round support level 1.0600.
MENAFN18042024000156011031ID1108113703
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.