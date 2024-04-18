Vacation Park For Children With Special Needs Gets Makeover From Fedex Netherlands

(MENAFN- 3BL) When Marja Kienhuis, from the FedEx Express P&E European Road Network team, found out that a vacation park dedicated to helping families who need special accommodations was looking for support, she seized the opportunity.

“Our team is always eager to help people who need it through FedEx Cares. When I heard that the Bio Holiday Park resort nearby was looking for volunteers to do repairs and improvements on their grounds and buildings, I thought it would be a perfect opportunity for us to get involved,” says Marja.

The Bio Holiday Park is a unique vacation spot for families who have children with disabilities. The public spaces and vacation bungalows are fully adapted and have the necessary aids to enable families to enjoy a welcome break in safe surroundings. The resort has an adapted swimming pool, an equestrian center with professional guidance tailored for guests, a real cinema, and a variety of other activities.

Last fall, team members from the Netherlands spent an afternoon doing projects like carpentry and maintenance jobs; reinforcing water holes; replacing old woodwork in the forest to ensure wheelchair access and safety; and landscaping, weed pulling, and other outdoor jobs.

“As a team, we greatly value the opportunities FedEx Cares provides to support local communities. For me, volunteering is very rewarding and it's a pleasure to lend a hand where I can. At the same time it brings us closer as a team,” says Marja.