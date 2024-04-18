Government Spends $4B From Budget Due To Lack Of Promised Weapons From Partners Marchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to a delay in arms supplies from international partners, the Ukrainian government has already spent $4 billion to purchase weapons, resulting in adverse consequences for the budget.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In early 2024, Ukraine found itself in a difficult situation due to the lack of financing, weapons and ammunition. However, the Government's effective policy during that period allowed us to maintain financial stability. A total of $4 billion has been spent by the Government to purchase arms amid the lack of promised ammunition and weapons from partners, and it does have adverse effects for the budget,” Marchenko noted.

In his words, any absence or delay in support for Ukraine negatively affects the country's ability to resist the enemy at the front, and the lack of air and missile defenses reduces Ukraine's economic potential.

A reminder that, on April 17, 2024, the U.S. House Republican leadership unveiled the legislative text for three bills with $26.4 billion to support Israel, $60.8 billion to bolster Ukraine, and $8.1 billion to counter China in the Indo-Pacific, including billions for Taiwan.