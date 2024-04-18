Ex-Soldier Shot Dead In Gurugram, Assailant Beaten To Death

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 19 (IANS) A retired soldier was shot dead in Gurugram's Khandsa village on Thursday and his kin beat up the assailant, killing him, police said.

Police said that they had taken possession of both bodies and started investigations

According to the police, the incident took place at around 2.40 p.m. as Sunil Fauji, 55, had left his plot in Khandsa village and Dinesh alias Tinu, 34, started firing at him.

Fauji tried to escape the spot but was unable to do so as he had suffered bullet injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

His relative Sohit, who was with him, attacked Dinesh with an iron rod and killed him on the spot, police said.

ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya said that around 3 to 4 rounds of bullets were fired at Fauji and it seemed old enmity could be a reason behind the incident. It was also said that the duo had argued over an issue late on Wednesday night.

"The retired soldier died due to gunshot wounds while Dinesh died due to iron rod injuries. A detailed investigation into the matter is on," he said.