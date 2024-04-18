Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Grapples With Devastating Consequences Of Recent Rains

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), recent heavy rains, floods, landslides, and roof collapses have wreaked havoc, resulting in significant financial and human losses. The unexpected downpour from April 10 to 15 has inflicted severe damage across various sectors of life in the province.

The torrential rains triggered accidents in numerous locations across KP, leading to 32 fatalities and 41 injuries. Among the deceased were 15 children, 12 men, and 5 women, while the injured included 6 women, 28 men, and 7 children.

The collapsing walls and roofs of 1370 houses, including 160 completely damaged and 1210 partially damaged structures, added to the destruction.

To alleviate the suffering of the affected families, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has disbursed financial assistance totaling five crore rupees. This aid is earmarked for various districts, including Nowshera, Lower Dir, Swat, Malakand, Upper Dir, Tank, Lower Chitral, Battagram, Karak, Peshawar, and Charsadda. Furthermore, one crore rupees have been allocated for general assistance in Lower Chitral.

KP is grappling with the harsh realities of climate change, with experts noting unprecedented heavy rains for April. This weather anomaly underscores the urgent need for global action against climate change. Imran Takkar, an advocate for children's and women's rights in Peshawar, emphasized the detrimental impact of climate change on vulnerable populations. He highlighted how women and children, especially in rural areas reliant on agriculture, bear the brunt of climate-related adversities, facing not only physical but also economic and educational challenges.

Takkar underscored the importance of creating awareness and enhancing the resilience of communities, particularly women and children, against climate risks. He urged policymakers to prioritize measures to protect vulnerable populations and build robust systems to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

Meanwhile, PDMA KP has issued a flood alert in nine districts, including Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Swat, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Mansehra, and Kurram, due to the melting glaciers. PDMA Director General Muhammad Qaiser Khan stressed the importance of timely safety measures to prevent loss of life and property.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur commended PDMA and other organizations for their relief efforts and assured affected families of the government's unwavering support. Relief and rehabilitation remain the government's top priority, with all available resources mobilized for this purpose. The Chief Minister instructed authorities to thoroughly assess the damages and ensure swift aid distribution to all affected individuals and families.