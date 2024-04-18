UK Reveals Inflation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

According to the National Statistical Office (ONS) of the UnitedKingdom, in March 2024, consumer prices increased by 3.2% comparedto the same period last year, Azernews reports.

This figure turned out to be higher than expected by analysts,whose forecasts were 3.1%. Inflation in March was the lowest sinceSeptember 2021 and decreased compared to February, when it was3.4%. On a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.6%, whichcorresponds to the level of February.

The price index excluding food, alcohol, tobacco and energy (CPICore) increased by 4.2% year-on-year in March, which is the lowestsince December 2021. On a monthly basis, it also amounted to 0.6%,maintaining stability compared to the previous month.

The retail price index (RPI) increased by 4.3% in March comparedto the same period last year, which is slightly less than inFebruary (4.5%).