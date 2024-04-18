Enemy Shells Lvove Village In Kherson Region, Damaging School And House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Lvove in the Kherson region. The shells damaged a local school and a private house caught fire. No one was injured.

This was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"This afternoon, the Russian army fired on Lvove of the Tiahynka community. The occupiers fired more than 20 shells at the settlement. As a result, the school building was damaged. A private house also caught fire," the statement said.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the shelling.

The regional administration published photos of the aftermath of the shelling.

As reported, Russians shelled the Nikopol region, damaging an agricultural company, an infrastructure facility, and a power line.