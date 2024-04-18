Washington Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Iran's VAV Program

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 18 (KUNA) -- In response to Iranآ's unprecedented attack on the Israeli occupation, the US has decided sweeping actions against several actors involved in Iranآ's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program.
It has also sanctioned suppliers and customers of one of Iranآ's largest steel producers, and Iranian automobile companies with connections to U.S.-designated entities Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), President Joe Biden said in a White House statement.
The sanctions target leaders and entities connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iranآ's Defense Ministry, and the Iranian governmentآ's missile and drone program that enabled this brazen assault, he said.
"As I discussed with my fellow G7 leaders the morning after the attack, we are committed to acting collectively to increase economic pressure on Iran. And our allies and partners have or will issue additional sanctions and measures to restrict Iranآ's destabilizing military programs," he added.
In a separate statement, Spokesman of the US State Department Mathew Miller said the Department of the Treasury is imposing sanctions on 16 individuals and two entities that are enabling Iranآ's UAV production and testing, as well as proliferation to actors that work on behalf of the IRGC; its UAV production arm, Kimia Part Sivan Company; and other Iranian manufacturers of UAVs and UAV engines.
The Treasury is also sanctioning five companies that provide component materials for steel production to Iranآ's Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), a U.S.-designated entity, or purchase KSCآ's finished steel products, he added.
Additionally, the Treasury is sanctioning Iranian automaker Bahman Group and three of its subsidiaries, which have continued to materially support the IRGC and other designated entities, including MODAFL, he said.
Finally, the Department of Commerce is imposing new controls to restrict Iranآ's access to technologies such as basic commercial grade microelectronics, Miller noted.
These controls also apply to items manufactured outside the U.S. that are produced using U.S. technology, he said, pointing out the comprehensive export restrictions already imposed on Iran, including controls targeting Iranآ's involvement in supplying UAVs in support of Russiaآ's illegal war in Ukraine. (end)
