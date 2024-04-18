Saudi, Spanish Fms Mull Over Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 18 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Spanish counterpart Jose Albares on Thursday discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip. This came in a telephone contact between both ministers, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement. The two ministers tackled the ongoing regional situation, mainly Gaza, and efforts to address it, it added. (end) ash

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.