Costs In Swiss Health Sector Rose By 2.5% In 2022

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Healthcare costs rose by 2.5% in 2022 compared to the previous year to CHF91.5 billion ($100.7 billion).

This content was published on April 18, 2024 - 12:13 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

However, the increase was below the average of the last five years, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Thursday.



The big three service providers were hospitals, old-age homes, and doctors' surgeries. Hospital services accounted for CHF32.6 billion of the costs, socio-medical facilities for CHF14.5 billion, and doctors' surgeries for CHF13.7 billion; costs rose across all three sectors.

The public sector, on the other hand, saw a decrease of 11.3%. According to the FSO, this was due to lower expenditure on prevention as well as healthcare goods and vaccines, as the Covid-19 pandemic ended in 2022. The volume of services provided by outpatient and home care providers and in the retail sector each rose by around 6%.



+ Read more: should Swiss hospitals clamp down on expenses?

The costs for inpatient and outpatient treatments rose by 2.2% and 2.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year, while long-term care saw a rise of 3.4%. According to the FSO, these three areas generated around 63% of all healthcare costs in 2022.

Medicines, consumables and therapeutic devices accounted for CHF14.6 billion – the costs of which rose by 5.2% in 2022.

Compulsory health insurance financed CHF34.5 billion (up 3.8% on 2021) of the costs, and the state CHF20.3 billion. The privately financed share also rose by 3.9% to CHF19.7 billion.



CHF526 per head per month

In 2022, private households spent CHF526 per capita per month on healthcare – 60% of all montly per capita costs. The private share included premiums for basic and supplementary insurance, deductibles and medical supplies paid for out of pocket.



Meanwhile, 32% of a total of CHF882 per head per month was accounted for by the public sector, and the rest by companies' social security expenditure, among other things. In 2022, 52% of healthcare costs were incurred by those over 61 years old.



Adapted from German by DeepL/kp,dos



This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .